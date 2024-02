Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been happily married for 5 years now. Nick and Priyanka are the most lovable and admirable couple in the town. And lately, this confession of the singer has left the fans split. In this viral video, you can see Nick doing a lie-detector interview along with his brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In the same interview, he gets asked by the interviewer if any one the brothers were done with Nick's long wedding ceremonies, to which he said yes. And even hilariously added that especially after looking at the bills. Nick regretted the lavish Indian wedding ceremonies with his wife Priyanka as it cost him too much. And many fans are going bonkers seeing his funny side and saying they feel him. Also Read - Nick Jonas enjoys his time with wife Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhaya; picture goes viral

Watch the video of Nick Jonas jokingly admitting to regretting getting married to Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas is the perfect family man for Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick is one of the most lovable personalities in India from Hollywood and he is officially the jiju of Indians. Lately, Nick had arrived in India for a concert and left the audience amazed with his fluent Hindi language as he sang the viral song Tu Maan Meri Jaan along with King. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra denies accepting cash gifts from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; reveals demanding THIS instead

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got hitched in the most lavish way possible, everything about Nick and Priyanka's wedding was class apart. It is reported that Nick and Priyanka Chopra spent more than 3.5 crore on their wedding in India. The per night hotel charge they paid for the guests in the Jodhpur palace was 64 lakhs. Nick and Priyanka have three day-long celebrations and it was the biggest moment of their lives to remember.