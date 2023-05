After attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, Priyanka Chopra is back home in Los Angeles just in time to celebrate Mother's Day with her daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year. She is a miracle baby after having spent days in NICU. Both Nick and Priyanka dote on MM (as they fondly call her). And on the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick Jonas has shared the cutest video of Priyanka and Malti Marie. There are giggles and cuteness oozing from the video. Also Read - Don 3 The Chase Ends: Shah Rukh Khan starrer in the scripting stage; Here’s everything you need to know about the last chapter

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie on Mother's Day

Taking to his official Instagram on which he keeps sharing pictures of the family and more, Nick Jonas dropped a picture and an unseen video clip of mother and daughter duo, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie. The picture includes Priyanka holding on to Malti Marie who is sitting on her shoulder. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has the most adorable smile ever. The video is of Malti trying to catch hold of the cars rushing by at an intersection. Priyanka cannot seem to get enough of her cuteness. MM seems giggling and talking in her own language. When the signal gets green, Priyanka trots making MM giggle more.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie clicked by Nick Jonas here:

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka and mMaltie on Mother's Day

The American musician wished the Citadel beauty on Mother's Day. He calls her an incredible mother and adds that she (Priyanka) lights up her and MM's worlds every day. Priyanka responded to the post in kind thanking Nick for her making her a mom. "I Love you jaan," she adds. Nick's post is going viral in the entertainment news.

Nick Jonas also wished his mom Denise and mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra on the occasion of Mother's Day. Check out his Instagram stories here:

Isn't Nick the cutest? Talking about MM, Priyanka and Nick welcomed her via surrogacy. She was born prematurely and when it was time for her to see the world, Priyanka was quite worried. In an interview, Priyanka shared that with the help of Nick, she was able to overcome and face everything.