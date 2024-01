Nick Jonas the official jiju of Indian fans is in India and last night he took the Mumbaikars by surprise by singing the Hindi song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’. The audience was blown away to see him singing the Indian song so fluently and are lauding our desi girl Priyanka Chopra for teaching him the Indian language so perfectly. Nick Jonas too was seen enjoying all the love and respect that he got from his Indian fans. While Nick was seen taking a little break on stage, the crowd started yelling and calling him Jiju, the singing pop sensation blushed and his reaction to this unconditional love was overwhelming. Also Read - Meet the actress who was declared a failure and has now become an icon India is proud of

Nick Jonas has come to India along with his Jonas Brothers for a concert and then he will travel back. And coming to India and seeing him perform live in Mumbai was a delight to watch. Fans were enthralled by his impeccable performance and are in awe of his talent. Nick Jonas is one ideal man for Priyanka Chopra and he entered her life when she had shut herself emotionally after several heartbreaks. Also Read - Nick Jonas drops pics of Malti Marie's Elmo themed second birthday bash; here's why the couple's friends are super jealous

In one of her interviews, Priyanka Chopra hailed her hubby Nick Jonas as the most secure man she has ever met in her life and is grateful he is her husband. "He is my cheerleader. He is the most secure man I have ever been with. He gets really excited at my wins, he takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I am on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning. He is all the things that a girl dreams of and you kind of never end up having it.". Our desi girl calls her marriage with Nick magical.