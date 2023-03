America’s pop icon Nick Jonas has collaborated with India’s hip-hop artist King for a new version of the popular song Maan Meri Jaan. The two associated together to revamp the song and it is named Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The original song remains the same but Nick has added his touch to make it a different track. Maan Meri Jaan became a sensational hit when King released the single. It is one of the most loved and played songs right now in India. Also Read - Holi 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate the festival of colours in LA with friend Preity Zinta [View Pics]

Now, Nick's team-up with King has increased the hype of the song. Much of the lyrics of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) remain the same as the original song and sung by King, who is known for his hit singles like Tu Aake Dekh Le and Maan Meri Jaan. The American singer has added his English lyrics and also sung a line of Maan Meri Jaan in Hindi. The song was released today on 10th March and received much love from fans. Nick's Indian fans are just going gaga over the new version and his Hindi.

Fans of King and Nick Jonas are excited about the new version of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). As soon as the song was released the two singers posted a video on their Instagram account. Fans immediately flooded the Instagram section expressing their excitement. Nick's Indian fans are impressed with his hindi as one wrote "Ngl hearing Nick say 'TU MAAN MERI JAAN' just gave me goosebumps." Another wrote, "Despite difference in language, their voices compliment each other flawlessly." Kings fans known as Kingsclan are feeling proud. A user wrote, "Can't stop listening to this." Another wrote "man it's dam good. It's out of the world"

Two days ago both singers made a collaborative Instagram post announcing their new song. Indian Hip-hop artist King called it a global collaboration and it is his dream come true. The artist revealed he has been a huge fan of Nick’s music way before he stepped into making music officially and always manifested to work with the American singer one day.