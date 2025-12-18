Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed in Hyderabad: Chinmayi Sripada SLAMS viral video of The Raja Saab actress; ‘Men worse than…’

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed: Chinmayi Sripaada recently responded to the crowd's behaviour after Niddhi Agerwal's video went viral. Here is what she said.

Nidhhi Agerwal: Singer and social activist Chinmayi Sripada slammed the crowd behaviour after Nidhhi Agerwal was allegedly mobbed in Hyderabad after the song launch event of her upcoming movie, The Raja Saab. A video of the same has been widely going viral on social media. The actress attended the event. After the event, when she started leaving, chaos broke out. In the video, Nidhhi was seen making her way to the car. Despite a large number of security personnel, she was seen visibly distressed and upset as people surrounding her were pushing and mobbing her. After a prolonged struggle, the actress can be seen managing to get inside the car. According to reports, she was heard saying, “Oh my God. What the hell was that?” while she stepped inside the car.

Reacting to Nidhhi’s mobbed footage, Chinmayi tweeted, “Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas. Actually why insult hyenas. Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn't some God take them all away and put them in a different planet?”

TRENDING NOW

Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas.

Actually why insult hyenas. Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesnt some God take them all away and put them in a different planet? https://t.co/VatadcI7oQ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 17, 2025

Chinmayi’s post triggered a heated debate on social media, while many slammed the management, some also took it as a Man versus women fight. A user said, “Fans should know limits. This is not acceptable behavior.” Another wrote, “What nonsense is this there's absolutely no crowd management. This is mismanagement by organizers.” A comment read, “Hard to watch. No one deserves to feel unsafe in the name of ‘fan love’ #NidhhiAgerwal.” While criticising a user’s comment on man versus woman debate, Chinmayi said, “Yeah. It is the same when a man gets groped and a woman gets groped by rabid men. Forgot how our culture works, sorry :).”

As of now, neither Nidhhi nor The Raja Sahab has issued an official statement regarding the incident. The visuals have raised serious questions against the management.

Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut with Munna Michael in 2017. She starred opposite Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Since then, she has been shifting her focus towards the South Cinema. She has been part of several popular films like iSmart Shankar, Mr. Majnu, Eeswaran, Kalaga Thalaivan, Savyasachi, Hero, Bhoomi and Jaat, to name a few. She will be next seen in The Raja Saab. The film also features Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The movie has been directed by Maruthi Dasari and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Ishan Saksena. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more