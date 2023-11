Nita Ambani has been in the news of late. The lady turned 60 some days back and inside videos of her grand celebration are going viral. We know that Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared pics with her. Now, an unseen video is doing the rounds. We can see that she has cut the cake with her bahus Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta by her side. Radhika Merchant chose a black skater dress for the occasion. Nita Ambani had accessorized her golden saree with a big emerald necklace. The cake was a five-tiered one with flowers on them. This video from the celebration is going viral...

Nita Ambani described herself as lucky

Nita Ambani said that she was lucky to get so many privileges in her life. The lady also said that she was born in a family that gave equal education to boys and girls. She said that she was encouraged to follow her passions by her father and husband's family. It seems she blushed when she spoke about the first time she met Mukesh Ambani. But in the video, many noticed that Shloka Mehta was standing far behind. They also noticed that she hugged her mother first, and not her mother-in-law.

Nita Ambani a doting mother-in-law

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are known to be doting in-laws to Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Visuals of him holding the hand of Shloka Mehta while walking on the red carpet were viral. There are many cute moments of them with Radhika Merchant as well. Nita Ambani who is a Bharat Natyam dancer first got the notice of Mukesh Ambani at a classical dance recital. After seeing the video, someone told Shloka Mehta that she needed to be more at the forefront.