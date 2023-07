The Ambani family has been in the news and how. Shloka Mehta, the wife of Akash Ambani was blessed with a daughter recently. This is their second child and they have named her Veda. Old pics and videos of the Ambani family go viral in no time. There has been immense attention on Nita Ambani too. The lady was seen with Mukesh Ambani at the dinner hosted at New York which had Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi. Other tycoons like Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai were there too. Nita Ambani is also adored as the doting mother-in-law and grandma of the little ones.

An old picture of Nita Ambani has now resurfaced where she can be seen playing dandiya with her late father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani. She is dressed in a satin saree with her hair tied in a parandi. He is in blue trousers with white shirt. It is a known fact that she was very close to Dhirubhai Ambani. It seems he had seen her at a dance recital and thought of bringing her home as bahu for his son, Mukesh. Over the years, she has evolved into a personality into her own right. Nita Ambani is the brain behind the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and the latest endeavour Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Jio World.

We can see that both are smiles as they play dandiya. It was he who had played Cupid between the two. It seems he called her up after seeing her recital. But she thought it was a prank call when he said he was the Dhirubhai Ambani. Later, he spoke to her father Ravindrabhai Dalal who told her that it was indeed the tycoon. They met for the first time at his office.

Nita Ambani is also the force behind the Mumbai Indians team. The lady believes that power means nothing if there is no sense of responsibility. She is seen as a role model by many.