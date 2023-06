Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were one of the special invitees to the White House for the PM's State Dinner. Videos of them with Joe Biden and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are going viral on Twitter. There is one more video that is doing the rounds. It is from the NMACC event which was held in April. We know that the venue highlights the beauty of Indian arts and culture. We have painting, sculptures, fabrics from various parts of the nation. In a video, we can see a craftsman presenting Nita Ambani a huge photo of Lord Shrinath Ji. As we know, the Ambanis are followers of Lord Krishna.

Take a look at Nita Ambani's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

We can see that Nita Ambani removes her sandals as she touches the painting. The tycoon's wife says this one is definitely for her Puja Mandir room. The lady explains that the whole painting is made via embroidery. Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita have earned the love of millions of desis for their humility and how they are connected to their roots. The past one years has brought great tidings for the Ambani home. Isha Ambani has been blessed with twin daughters, Aadiya and Krishna. On the other hand, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani now have a daughter, Veda.

Nita Ambani was seen at the PM Dinner's with husband Mukesh Ambani. She chose a rich white silk saree for the occasion. The lady did subtle makeup and wore her hair in a low bun. The event was hosted by Joe Biden. Tim Cook of Apple was also there. Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Ralph Lauren were other prominent guests there.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani made a stunning entry at the dinner. The lady has said that she feels India deserves a grand venue to celebrate the fine arts. She is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer. Nita Ambani brought Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya to India for the gala opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It was one of the landmark moments of 2023.