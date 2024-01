Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Dangal director, is all set to recreate the epic saga of Ramayana. While there has been no official announcement, speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, and South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will portray goddess Sita. Post the failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, movie-goers have been skeptical about whether modern filmmakers can recreate the world of Ramayana in its truest form. However, Nitesh Tiwari is confident that he will show Ramayana in the way it deserves to be shown. Also Read - Ramayana: Bobby Deol to join Sunny Deol, be a part of Ravana's family in Nitesh Tiwari film?

Nitesh Tiwari finally reveals the reason behind making Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari finally reveals the reason behind making Ramayana

An old clip of Nitesh Tiwari's interview with Rajeev Masand is going viral wherein the film maker explains his vision behind making the epic saga. Nitesh states that as of now on one has shown Ramayana the way it needs to be shown. The film maker said the world has seen Ramayana in its old and ugliest form. The film maker mentioned that he wants to recreate Ramayana in its most authentic form bu using marvelous VFX. Check out the entire video below.

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the movie is in constant buzz due to its casting. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, name of actors like Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, KGF fame Yash, Kubbra Sait, Lara Dutta and others have been in news for starring in the epic saga. Yash is rumoured to play the role of Ravan while Lara Dutta is speculated to portray the character of Kaikeyi. On the other hand Bobby Deol's team refute the news of the Animal star playing the role of Kumbhkarna. Sunny Deol's name has been popped up for playing the role of Hanuman. Recently Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait's name is circulating around for the role of Shurpanakha. Prior to Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt was destined to play goddess Sita however the role eventually went to the south actress.