National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has passed away due to suicide, reports have surfaced. It is being said that the famous production designer's body was found in his studios, ND Studios which is in Karjat. There have been reports stating that the art director was found hanging by the ceiling in his room. It is indeed one of the most shocking news to have come out in a long time. Nitin Chandrakant Desai was known for his stellar work in films such as Lagaan, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. Also Read - Nitin Desai dies by suicide, 58 year old renowned art director found dead at ND Studios, Karjat

Bollywood mourns the demise of Nitin Chandrakant Desai

The shocking demise of Nitin Desai has shaken everyone in the industry. He was known not just for being an art director but also as a production designer, an actor, a director and a producer. He was just 58. His studio, the ND Studio is quite popular studio in Karjat. Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Neil Nitin Mukesh and more celebs have mourned the demise of Nitin Desai. Also Read - Why does Rajeev Khandelwal consider being in the industry an endless marathon?

Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you… pic.twitter.com/Pgkz4Mx3K7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2023

Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode ????. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 2, 2023

आप ने कुछ वादा किया था मुझसे, अधूरे रह गए वो वादे और कुछ कहानियां... नितिन चंद्रकांत देसाई भारतीय सिनेमा को विश्व स्तर पर ले जाने के लिए आप का नाम सदा स्मरणीय रहेगा। मराठी और हिंदी सिनेमा के दर्शक आप को भूल नहिं पाएंगे। ओम शांति. #NitinChandrakantDesai ? pic.twitter.com/8ZuubGFZcy — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) August 2, 2023

I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?

ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/k843azk3x9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 2, 2023

This is extremely shocking... I'm still not able to believe that #NitinDesai my dear friend is no more amongst us...

Rest In Peace ??

My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hrP1QQOy94 — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) August 2, 2023

I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating.

Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed. https://t.co/Nc1V45BZyu — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 2, 2023

Shocked beyond belief that he took his life… Always smiling, creative, problem solver, ambitious and a man who walked ahead of an Industry, my dear #NitinDesai You will be missed… Everybody is fighting a battle that we don’t know about.. strength to the family… pic.twitter.com/KrPhIvhQXk — resul pookutty (@resulp) August 2, 2023

As per media reports, Desai went to his room last night around 10 p.m. He did not come out in the morning. Concerned, his staff and bodyguard went to his room and knocked on his door. Their knock went unanswered. Upon opening the door, Nitin Desai was found hanging by the ceiling fan. The police were notified about the same who removed his body and sent for post-mortem.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai has worked in not just Hindi but also Marathi films. He worked with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gorwariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and more. He has four national awards and three filmfare awards. In 2020, he worked as a production designer for a web series titled Paurashpur.

Nitin Desai's work as Production Designer includes films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Mission Kashmir, Devdas, Swades, Mangal Pandey, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Jodha Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and more. As per a report in a news wire agency, Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi shared that he was under financial stress and claimed that it could be the reason for his suicide.