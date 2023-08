On August 2, 2023, film industry woke up to a shocking news. The reports of Nitin Desai's demise left everyone numb. The four-time national award winner reportedly died by suicide. He was found hanging in his studio in Karjat. He was the brains behind the enormous sets of films like Devdas, Jodha Akhbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more. Today, his funeral was held at ND Studios in Karjat. Aamir Khan was among the few Bollywood celebrities who reached Karjat to pay his last respects to the departed soul. Also Read - Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan: Fatima Sana Shaikh picks her favourite amongst the two Khans

At the funeral, Aamir Khan spoke to media and expressed grief over Nitin Desai's demise. He said that he is unable to understand how this happened and wished that Nitin Desai had reached out for help instead of taking such a drastic step. Aamir Khan said that the industry lost someone who was very talented. Aamir Khan also recalled his last meeting with Nitin Desai. He said that they last met when Nitin Desai paid him a visit to extend an invitation for his daughter's wedding. The actor said that they spent good two hours talking and everything was fine then.

Check out Aamir Khan's video below:

#WATCH | Actor Aamir Khan remembers art director Nitin Desai; says, "...This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he had not done this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it… pic.twitter.com/r8ygrNwNMD — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Media also asked Aamir Khan as to why there was a low turnout of Bollywood stars at the funeral even though Nitin Desai had worked with some of the biggest celebrities. To this, Aamir Khan said, "Shayad kuch log nahi aa paae hoge alag wajah se. I am sure sabke liye unke dil mein unke liye ek bahut hi khaas jagah hai. Unki family ko main dhairya rakhne ko kahuga (Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone's heart. I would offer my condolences to his family)."

Apart from Aamir Khan, celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, and a few more attended Nitin Desai's funeral and bid their final adieu to him.

As per reports, a recording was found from ND Studios in which Nitin Desai expressed his last wish that his last rites to take place in Studio No 10. He reportedly also asked that his studio should be not taken away from him.