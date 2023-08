It was a dark day for Bollywood today. We have seen so many big stars passing away in the past few years. It has been quite heartbreaking to see some big stars leaving. Today we lost another gem from the industry. Ace art director, Nitin Chandrakant Desai died by suicide today. He was found dead at Karjat’s ND studios. Also Read - Nitin Desai death: Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Riteish Deshmukh and more Bollywood celebs mourn the tragic demise

Now, new details about the art director's demise have come out. He had defaulted on a ₹252-crore loan to its financial creditor. In last week, a bankruptcy court had admitted an insolvency petition against his company. His company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had taken 185 crores loan from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018.

Issues started from January 2020. Nitin Desai's close friend and BJP general secretary, Vinod Tawde spoke to Hindustan Times about the art director. He said that he used to counsel Nitin Desai and would tell him how Amitabh Bachchan had faced immense losses and would stand strong again.

He further mentioned that he had asked the art director to start fresh. He also shared that he had spoken to Nitin Desai just one day before. Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ordered initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Nitin Desai’s company on July 25. Jitender Kothari was appointed as the interim resolution professional to carry out the steps mentioned under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

As per NCLT order, the petition was originally filed by financial creditor CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited against Nitin Desai’s company for unresolved debt totalling Rs 252.48 crore. Later, the debt was assigned to M/s Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited in 2020.

Post the orders, Nitin Desai’s company had said that there was a fire incident at the studio on May 7, 2021 which led to a loss at their property. In return, they blamed the creditors for sending a recovery notice on the same day.

As per reports, the financial creditor had approached district authorities in Raigad to take possession of ND Studio a few months ago.