The industry woke up to a shocking news. Art Director Nitin Desai was reportedly found hanging in his ND Studios, Karjat. Reportedly, the art director and production designer was found hanging in the studio by a caretaker who called the police. He was 58-year-old. He was the brain behind the set designs of enormous films like Lagaan, Devdas, Jodha Akbar and many more. Earlier, it was revealed that an audio recording has been found from ND Studio. A latest report in Etimes gives out its details.

What was in Nitin Desai's audio note?

A source from the studio gave out details of what transpired since last evening. The report says that Nitin Desai took keys of the studio from the security guard and asked him to return only the next day. He asked the boy to leave him alone. Nitin Desai also asked the guard to check the recording that he would find in Studio No 10. The Etimes report also has the source mentioning that the video recording has Nitin Desai stating to not take his studio away from him and that his last rites to be carried out at Studio No 10. His mortal remains were sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. Earlier, the police updated that electronic devices were seized from the place and investigation is on. But the details of the recording were not shared.

Check out police's statement on Nitin Desai's death.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Raigad, SP Somnath Gharge on art director Nitin Desai's death says, "Today Nitin Desai's body was found in ND studio...We are inquiring & investigating every angle. His body has been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem. We have seized whatever we… pic.twitter.com/9lyOsJLLQF — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Industry expresses grief

As per several reports, Nitin Desai was under financial stress. Reportedly, he had defaulted on a loan of Rs 250 crore. As the news of his sudden demise made it to the internet, a lot of celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to mourn the loss. Akshay Kumar and team of OMG 2 postponed the release of the trailer of the film owing to Nitin Desai's demise.

Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2023

May his soul rest in peace. He was one of the finest art directors in the industry.