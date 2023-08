News of Nitin Desai's untimely death shocked the entire film fraternity. It is said that he died by suicide. The postmortem was conducted by a team of four doctors on Wednesday. According to the preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging, as reported by Raigad Police. Nitin Desai's body was found in his studio, ND Studio, located in Karjat, Maharashtra's Raigad district, which is approximately 80 km outside Mumbai. The police brought his body to JJ Hospital for a postmortem examination. Also Read - Nitin Desai death: Noted art director was under loan debt of Rs 252 crore; check shocking details

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi stated that the celebrated art director, known for his work in movies like Lagaan, was under financial strain, which may have driven him to take such a drastic step.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge informed the media that Desai's family members revealed that his last rites would take place at ND Studios. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and various devices found at the location, including mobile phones and electronic devices, have been seized for further examination. Statements from Desai's caretaker and driver have also been taken as part of the investigation.

Nitin Desai was renowned for his innovative studio designs and had collaborated with several acclaimed filmmakers, including Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction for his exceptional work in movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. His contribution to the world of cinema will be remembered and cherished by the industry and audiences alike.