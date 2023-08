Renowned art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai has sadly passed away. The talented artist and creative force behind some iconic Bollywood films ended his life at his studio, ND Studios in Karjat, where the tragic incident occurred. Further details surrounding his untimely demise are yet to be revealed. Nitin Desai had an illustrious career spanning two decades, during which he collaborated with eminent filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also Read - Why does Rajeev Khandelwal consider being in the industry an endless marathon?

His work as an art director graced the breathtaking sets of notable movies such as 1942: A Love Story, Devdas (2002), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010), among others. He also lent his creative vision to the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Nitin Desai's final project as an art director was Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, and released in 2019. He earned several National Awards for Best Art Direction, gaining recognition for his exceptional work in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, and Devdas.

In 2005, Nitin Desai established the renowned ND Studios in Karjat, a sprawling 52-acre studio that has hosted numerous films like Jodha Akbar, Traffic Signal, and the reality show Bigg Boss. Besides his significant contributions as an art director, Nitin Desai also explored acting, having credited roles in the Bollywood film 'Daud' and the Marathi movie 'Hello Jai Hind!', which he also directed. His legacy in cinema and art will be fondly remembered and cherished by the industry and fans.