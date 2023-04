The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch saw loads of celebs from Bollywood and Hollywood under one roof. From popular stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Hollywood celebs such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and more. The inside pics and videos from NMACC event day 2 are going viral and how. Ya'll saw Shah Rukh alongside Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh groove on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Y'all saw Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra groove together on Gallan Goodiyaan and more, but the video of Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna is the version of Naatu Naatu you never thought you'd need. Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji shares important update on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt supernatural film, reveals there will be no compromise on THIS

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna groove on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

April has begun with a bang and the Naatu Naatu fever just continues. The RRR song picturised on and Jr NTR is quite famous and has become a globally famous song. Last night at the NMACC Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt grooved on Naatu Naatu in front of the distinguished guests and entertained them. Alia Bhatt, who is dressed in a skirt and oversized balloon top, is seen taking off her heels and getting in the groove to perform on the hit track. Also Read - Urfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with her choice of clothes; promises to change

Rashmika Mandanna is a good sport as lets Alia Bhatt take her moment and get in the groove. The ladies then performed the Naatu Naatu step. Their energy is just fantastic and the way they perform together on stage gives out BFF vibes. The ending is also unmissable as they put their arms around each other and strike the end pose. The videos are going viral in Entertainment News. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Know the biggest pet peeves of top Bollywood stars

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt-Rashmika Mandanna groove on Nacho Nacho song here:

The grand event was also attended by celebs such as , , and his wife Amal, , , , , Gigi Hadid and many more celebs. What a great night it would be to watch so many stars perform and interact under one sky.