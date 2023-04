Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid have become the talk of the town right now. A video of their performance from last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening day 2 is going viral and how! The Great Indian Musical Launch has grabbed everyone's attention despite not attending it in person. The videos and pictures from inside the event such as Shah Rukh Khan grooving on Jhoome Jo Pathaan or Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra grooving to Gallan Goodiyaan and more, have been shared widely online. The video of Gigi Hadid and Varun Dhawan has also grabbed the attention but for the wrong reasons. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Varun Dhawan sets the record straight after furore on his kissing Gigi Hadid without her consent on stage

Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid's performance at the NMACC Day 2

Entertainment News is full of updates from the performances and celebrities who attended the grand event in the last two days. But as they say, there has to be something or the other that people need to point out. So, last night when Varun Dhawan got Gigi Hadid on stage, he lifts her up and turned around like the filmy Bollywood hero that he is. He then planted a kiss on her cheek while putting her down and showed her way towards the audience again, like a gentleman.

However, some netizens did not like the fact that Varun kissed her and picked her up in his arms. It was all choreographed and pre-planned of course yet the netizens trolled and thrashed Varun online. Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and put out a tweet also confirming that it was pre-planned. Yet the netizens felt he should have taken consent of Gigi before kissing her on her cheeks. And now, Gigi Hadid has seemingly supported Varun.

Gigi Hadid reacts to her performance with Varun Dhawan on stage

Gigi Hadid shared one of the videos of herself and Varun online and wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true with loads of laughter emoticons. Bollywood's music and vibe seem to sit very well with Gigi. She was seen wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit and heaped praises on the designer as well. The Bhediya actor replied to the supermodel's story and called her the sweetest and cutest and also adds that she made his dream come true as well. Check out Gigi Hadid's Instagram story and Varun's response here:

Such a sweet moment. Let them be happy about their memories.