Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is trending since two days. The whole of Bollywood has graced the opening of the state-of-the-art venue in Mumbai. There has been a lot of focus on the Ambani family. Radhika Merchant yesterday won hearts with her stunning look in a blue saree. Many felt that she looked the prettiest. The elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta is pregnant for the second time. She came to the event wearing a skirt with a halter top and cape jacket. The lady accessorized it with a diamond sheesh patti. What is winning hearts is how Mukesh Ambani held the hand of his pregnant bahu.

Netizens are gaga on how the Ambani family dotes on its daughters-in-law. Both Radhika Merchant and she are getting immense love from Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Netizens are showering love on Mukesh Ambani for this beautiful gesture. A person commented, "Cutest father in law. His hand hold/grip made me cry. Wealth aside, his heart may be of pure gold. God bless your whole family. Praying for Shloka n baby for a safe delivery. I wish I was lucky to feel the love of my in-laws," while someone else wrote, "Yaar ye log apni daughter-in-laws ko kitna pyar karte hain bilkul apni khud ki beti ki tarah. Baki logon ki tarah nai jo bas bolte hain ki hum apne bahu ko beti ki tarah rakhenge aur phir bahu ki tarah bhi nai rakhte." This is not all. Isha Ambani told all the media to have dinner before they exited the venue. People are gaga on how courtesy runs deep in the Ambani family.

Social media is gaga over how humble and gracious the Ambani family is. They praised Isha Ambani's decency and ucch koti ke sanskar seeing this gesture.