We can always trust Shah Rukh Khan to leave no crumbs. The superstar of India performed on Jhoome Jo Pathaan along with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. The event hosted by the Ambanis is one of the biggest showcases of 2023. We had Hollywood celebs like Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland at the show. Shah Rukh Khan proved why he is King Khan. His moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan were far more energetic than the two younger actors. The superstar came to the event dressed in a black Pathani. He was sitting with Mukesh Ambani in one of the front rows. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh shake a leg on Gallan Goodiyaan at Day 2 of NMACC event; fans say, 'My heart can't handle this' [Watch Videos]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchika Mehta (@ruchikamehta05)

Funnily, the actor said he gets out of breath soon. We feel people will soon start using the phrase All Men Do Is Lie after seeing his performance. Netizens said people who witnessed his dance first hand are blessed indeed. Law Roach, the stylist of Zendaya said Shah Rukh Khan is performing. He is a God. Also Read - Salman Khan does it again: After posing with Aryan Khan, wins hearts with his special gesture for paparazzi [Watch Video]

Zendaya’s personal stylist’s story “Shah Rukh Khan is performing, He is a God!” WHEN YOU ARE BIG YOU ARE BIG!!! #NMACC pic.twitter.com/hhGiFCGoq8 — BOBBEY (@CalIMeDon) April 1, 2023

Watching SRK dance is my favourite genre ???#ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/cthRUPMsNw — Shiva ᵐⁱᶜᵏᵉʸ (@shivanamah_08) April 2, 2023

We can see that fans are very happy to see him so happy. Pathaan has made over Rs 1000 crores at the global box office. Now, the movie is getting a release in China and Latin American countries. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans sweating with his look for NMACC event; gives Aryan Khan vibes, Mahira Khan's reaction is all of us