Varun Dhawan was one of the performers on day two of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The young star got Gigi Hadid on stage. He gave her a twirl in his arms and quickly gave her a kiss before she left the stage. Even she air kissed him. The video is now going viral on social media. Gigi Hadid was seen laughing after she left the stage. It seems the whole act was pre-planned. Gigi Hadid came to the event dressed in a white and gold saree with loads of bangles. Zendaya and she stole the show. The Spider Man actress was a vision in that purple saree.

Why would he do that omg ?? pic.twitter.com/3RLs68RzTp — k. (@karishmaokay) April 1, 2023

Netizens have had varied reactions to the whole video of Varun Dhawan lifting up Gigi Hadid and dancing with her. Some even said that she does not like to be picked up citing some example from before.

Just the fact that this Varun Dhawan Lifted and then Kissed a Woman without her consent in public... #VarunDhawan #GigiHadid — Bada Jaanwar⚡️ (@badajaanwar) April 2, 2023

Bollywood celebrities again proved they're so chapri nd classless. she looks scared imao.. #VarunDhawan this is so embarrassing #NMACC #GigiHadidpic.twitter.com/FQ4OxN1Rb7 — Rani Mehra (@QueenRaniMehra) April 2, 2023

So Finally Got the Confirmation from Very Trusted Source !!! Everything happened last night whether lifting Gigi or kissing her , this entire act was pre planned… So, RIP Negative Peoples or May be someones Paid PR who ever it is … Won’t change the Facts…#VarunDhawan — BAWAAL on 6th OCTOBER (@VaruniacHedsz) April 2, 2023

Bh@dwas like #VarunDhawan are the reason behind Hollywood stars avoiding to come to India. Being married and still doing this ???? ? confirmed this guy has serious issues pic.twitter.com/KKETugrLoq — ? (@rksbunny) April 2, 2023

We can see that he is being trolled by some rival fandoms. Well, given the magnitude of the event and the elite guest list, it is unlikely that what happened on stage was unplanned and spontaneous. No organizer or actor is likely to do something of this sort in a showcase event.