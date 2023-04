Varun Dhawan found himself facing the ire of some netizens after his video with Gigi Hadid from NMACC went viral. We can see that he calls Gigi Hadid to join him on stage. Then, he lifts her up and gives her a spin. Later, he saw her off with a peck on her cheeks. The video outraged some netizens. They wondered it was consensual. Others felt that Varun Dhawan should have maintained more distance given it was kind of an international showcase. Well, the actor has confirmed that it was all planned. He tweeted that people just got up and decided to be woke. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Varun Dhawan lifts up Gigi Hadid in his arms, gives her a kiss; viral video gets mixed reactions

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

We can clearly see that Gigi Hadid leaves the stage all smiling and happy. The American supermodel donned a saree from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the occasion.