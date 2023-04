Bollywood fans are having a field day on social media because of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre events. Yesterday, there was a meltdown as Zendaya and Gigi Hadid graced the red carpet in sarees. The actress was styled by Law Roach while Gigi Hadid wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Zendaya has a huge fan following all over the globe. It is no different in India. Fans are making Shantipriya edits of her. As we know, Deepika Padukone played the iconic role of Shantipriya on Om Shanti Om. It was the role of the perfect dream girl. The character is the most memorable debut for a leading lady in Bollywood in the 2000s.

Gigi Hadid is also being compared to Jhoomar and Paro from Devdas. Edits of Zendaya as ShantiPriya have flooded Twitter. Take a look...

zendaya is so stunning omg

GIGI HADID as PARO from devdas

ZENDAYA as SHANTIPRIYA from om shanti om

BEYONCE

All of them in one frame but i still want to see TOM HOLLAN in indian shearwani Fr AMBANI CAN DO ANYTHING

all these zendaya as shantipriya edits are so

all the zendaya x shantipriya edits y'all don't understand how mad i am deepika isn't there we could've had it all

Tom Holland and Zendaya came together and left together. This is their first trip to India. The stars of Spider Man: No Way Home stole a lot of hearts. They were seen cutely waving to the paparazzi as they left the venue.

Well, fans are having a great time on social media. From commenting on the blingy and glitzy clothes to enjoying videos, NMACC has kept people active and how.