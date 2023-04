The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a grand affair. Spanned over two days, the event saw some of the biggest names from Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket and other industries in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar to Rajinikanth - all were present. Hollywood stars like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and more also attended the event. Many of the inside pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan performing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan to Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh dancing together - social media is full of pictures and videos showcasing that the opening ceremony of NMACC was a LIT affair. Now, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posing together with Spiderman stars Zendaya and Tom Holland has gone viral. Fans could spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it. Also Read - Ananya Panday once again gets badly ignored by Aryan Khan at NMACC event; netizens call her 'Shah Rukh Khan ki bahu'

Netizens react to 's presence in - pic

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen in the background. Given that the picture has Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one frame, netizens have varied reactions to it. One of the comments on the picture read, "All eyes on Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the same frame." Another comment read, "Only Legends See Aishwarya Rai. Bachchan."

Take a look at the picture below:

Worst dressed celebs of the week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy and others who delivered fashion flops

Everyone knows that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai share a past. The stars were once the IT couple of Bollywood. However, they reportedly had a bitter breakup. A lot of allegations were made and it was one ugly separation. Since then the stars have never shared the screen space and have been never be seen in a film together. However, the stars have moved on. Salman Khan still remains to be the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood but Aishwarya Rai is happily married to and they have a beautiful daughter together named Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was hailed by the netizens for dressing her daughter appropriately at the event. Aaradhya looked absolutely beautiful in her desi avatar.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will hit the theatres in April.