One of the Bollywood couples who is getting a lot of attention is Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. It is being said that the two are living together as of now. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan walked in together for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event. The couple looked gorgeous. He wore a black sherwani while she was in a red gown. The Indian gown had a Benarasi trail keeping with the promotion of Indian heritage concept of the event. A picture of Hrithik Roshan is doing the rounds on social media. We can see him holding the heels of Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan is one supportive boyfriend. The handsome superstar accompanied her to the screening of Rocket Boys 2. She plays the partner of Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) on the show. Netizens had varied reactions. A person commented whether it is a normal man or a superstar men at times have to do such things for their wives or girlfriends. While some people again trolled the age difference between the two, others labelled Hrithik Roshan as a good boyfriend material.

Saba Azad and he began dating last year. It seems Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Indie music and liked their work. The conversation began through DMs. Later, they were clicked on a dinner date. Thereafter, pictures of Saba Azad with the Roshan family made fans believe that they are indeed together. Saba Azad also gets along well with Sussanne Khan. She attended the opening of her restaurant in Goa with Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne Khan is also in a happy relationship with Arslan Goni.

It seems Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will soon move into a plush home in Juhu Versova Link Road. The house interiors are being done. There is no clarity on if they wish to marry soon. Hrithik Roshan has hinted that he is very happy with his new relationship. While Saba Azad lavishes love on him on social media, she is reluctant to talk about him in the press. She says she feels undue focus on the personal lives of actors is uncalled for. Saba says she did like to keep attention on her professional projects. Hrithik Roshan and everyone cheered for her at Lollapalooza 2023.