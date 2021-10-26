No bail for Aryan Khan: Bombay HC hearing to continue tomorrow

Aryan Khan has not got bail today. The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow. It seems the hearing will begin from 2.30 pm. The judge Justice Sambre has asked Amit Desai who is a part of Aryan Khan's legal team how much more time he will take. He has said that he will take half an hour more in reading his side of the matter. Today, Mukul Rohatgi gave a new spin to the trial by saying that it is very much possible that Aryan Khan was framed by someone in the matter. He said that there was no pre-planning for a rave party by Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant in this matter. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won't get bail'; family friend makes revelations about grim mood at Mannat

What NCB is claiming as solid proof is Whatsapp chats. It seems they have alleged chats were there are mentions of weed, cocaine and other substances. Ananya Panday's name has also come up. The defence counsel says the chats are old and have no bearing on the current matter. Tomorrow, ASG Anil Singh who is the lawyer for the NCB will present his side of the matter. Shah Rukh Khan has done his best to get the top legal team for his son. Karanjawala and Sons from Delhi have come on board.

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are also in the Arthur Road Prison. We have to see if Aryan Khan does manage to secure release in the coming few days. Mukul Rohatgi has said that the phones were taken without any proper panchnama. Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the Bombay High Court.