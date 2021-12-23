No breakup! All is well between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, read EXCLUSIVE deets

Bollywood buffs got a rude shock on Thursday with reports of a breakup between lovebirds and Rohman Shawl. There have been ample reports that surfaced online caliming that the couple has called it quits. It was also said that Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's home with his bags and baggage. However, this is not the first time that such rumours about the Aarya 2 actress and her relationship with the model Rohman have surfaced online. Therefore, we decided to dig further. We spoke to someone close to the actress and found out that these are baseless rumours. The source revealed exclusively to Bollywoodlife, "Sushmita and Rohman are very much together. It is just that the couple is super busy in their lives." Also Read - Aarya 2 actress Sushmita Sen ENDS relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Read deets

The source further shared, "Sushmita underwent surgery recently and is recovering and is avoiding making public appearances. While Rohman is busy with his work too and he has been out of town for a while due to professional commitments. And this is one of the reasons the couple haven't been spotted together for long." Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Aarya 2, The Family Man 2, Aspirants and more - Top 10 web series from this year to watch now on OTT

About the speculation that Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's house, the source further reveals that, "All of Rohman's stuff is at Sush's house only and he hasn't moved out. He has just gone out of town for a while. Rohman is now like family to Sush. He is not only her boyfriend but also very close to both her daughters. In fact, Rohman shares a great bond with Alisah and Renee. They are like friends." Also Read - From Aarya 2 to Hostages: 5 powerful women-led tales to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

In one of his interviews with TOI Rohman had said, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later).”

Well, this isn't the first time their breakup rumours have been surfaced. However the couple shutdown it by spotting it together. Right now Sushmita is enjoying all the love that she is receiving for Aarya 2.