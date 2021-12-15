No Dostana 2 without Kartik Aaryan? Karan Johar's Janhvi Kapoor starrer struggles to find male lead

In 2019, had announced with , , and debutant Lakshya in the lead roles. Later, in the same year, the shooting of the film kickstarted, however, it was put on hold due to the lockdown. Earlier, this year, Kartik made an exit from the film after an alleged fallout with Karan. The filmmaker had posted that the new cast of Dostana 2 will be announced soon. There have been multiple reports about actors replacing Kartik. It was said that has been roped in for the movie, but now, reportedly, the movie has been shelved as Karan couldn’t find a replacement for Kartik. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reception in Mumbai: Bollywood biggies who will attend the grand bash

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana 2 would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik's shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely."

"He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with . Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future," added the source. It is said that Akshay and Karan are teaming up for a movie titled Selfie.

Further talking about Kartik, the source told the portal, "Well, Kartik had moved on long back and is charged up with back-to-back films like Shehzada, 2, Freddy, and Captain India among others."