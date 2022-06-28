Anil Kapoor is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in JugJugg Jeeyo. The veteran actor has been in the industry for more than three decades and has starred in different genres of films. He is also known for his amazing comic timing and after JugJugg Jeeyo, now fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in No Entry 2 with Salman Khan. Recently, Anil Kapoor confirmed that he is doing the film, and also revealed that he would love to do a comedy film with Aamir Khan. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's 'date' with Oracle Sisters' Julia Johansen grabs ARMYs attention; latter issues clarification

While talking to Pinkvilla, said, "I want to work with newer actors too. I would love to do a comedy film with Aamir Khan, rather than stepping into that serious space. It would be interesting right?"

Further talking about No Entry 2, the actor stated that it will be a fantastic film and he is looking forward to getting back to the franchise. He revealed that and Salman will decide the shooting schedule.

Before JugJugg Jeeyo, Kapoor was seen in Netflix's Thar. He has been balancing very well between commercial and parallel cinema. Apart from No Entry 2, the actor will be seen in Fighter which also stars and in the lead roles. He also has Animal lined up. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars , Rashmika Mandanna, and .

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film has received a decent response from critics and the audience. The movie did well in its first weekend by showing a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. However, reportedly as per the early estimates, the movie has failed the Monday test as it showed a huge drop.

While talking about Anil Kapoor’s performance, BollywoodLife’s reviewer Russel D’Silva wrote, “Hands down it's Anil Kapoor who's the heart and soul of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, making us laugh uncontrollably or relate to his redemption even in scenes that are at times lazily written.”