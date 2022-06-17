No Entry 2: Here's when Salman Khan starrer will start rolling [Read Deets]

Salman Khan has a few interesting films lined up and one of them is No Entry 2 which is reportedly titled No Entry Mein Entry. Anees Bazmee, who had helmed the first installment, will be directing the sequel as well. Last year, on his birthday, while talking to the media, Salman had announced the film officially. No Entry 2 has been in the news for the past many years, but finally, it will start rolling in the next few months. Recently, in an interview, Anees Bazmee spilled the beans. Also Read - Khatron Ke khiladi 12: Before the new season, take a look at the most dangerous stunts in the history of Rohit Shetty's show

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Recently, when I met Salman Khan, at that time he told me Anees Bhai let's start the shoot by December or January. Inshallah! We were discussing it and he is also quite serious about it. He loved the story and he asked me to narrate it once again and I narrated it. I hope that the shooting will start very soon."

When probed about the release date, the filmmaker said that they haven't discussed that and when he will meet again he will talk about it. He also said that even other people are involved in the film.

Well, No Entry was a hilarious film. Apart from Salman, it starred , , , , , and . It was a hit at the box office, and now, expectations for the sequel are also quite high.

Meanwhile, is currently enjoying the super success of 2. The film has done a fantastic business at the box office, and it has collected more than Rs. 175 crore till now which is excellent. The movie stars , Tabu, and in the lead roles and it has become Kartik's biggest hit to date. It is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022.