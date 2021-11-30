As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, No Entry 2, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry – yes you read that right: at long last, the sequel to highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2005, No Entry, directed by , may finally be going on floors after years of 'will it won't it'. What's more, the original heroes from the first movie, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, are expected to reprise their roles in the second part. After all, would it even feel like a no Entry sequel if Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and even Fardeen Khan weren't back in the film? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh a cameraman of the show? The Real Khabri reveals a hilarious rumour doing the rounds

There's more exciting developments though, so hold on to your horses. The report further states that all three actors, , and , apparently have triple roles in the movie while nine different actresses are set to star alongside them as heroines. While that is something, we just hope that the sequel matches expectations and doesn't become too overcrowded or muddled, tarnishing the legacy of the original like more than a few second entries in a franchise have in the past.

After the aforementioned report made its way into public domain, several theories started floating around about what No Entry Mein Entry's plot could be centred on, with the most common one being that it might be like another Humshakals albeit a more polished one. Now, polished or not, none of us really want another Humshakals, do we? Well, if our well-placed source in the industry is to be believed, then y'all can all breathe easy.

Apparently, No Entry 2 is more along the lines of Housefll 4, dialled up to 100, with sci-fi elements thrown in for added measure. Our source adds that the second installment will see them in triple roles, but spread across multiple timelines – past, present and future – with all three avatars crossing paths toward the climax in some way or another. Nine heroines are expected to be a part of the project through, each paired opposite one of the personas of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.