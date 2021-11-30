No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's triple roles to be spread across multiple timelines in past, present and future? [EXCLUSIVE]

Those thinking that No Entry Mein Entry is like another Humshakals, think again. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan might reportedly have triple roles in them, but it's said to be more along the lines of Housefull 4, dialled up to 100, with sci-fi elements thrown in.