Fans of Salman Khan have been quite eager for No Entry 2. The sequel of the blockbuster was reported to be one of the fave projects of the superstar. Of late, we also heard about how Anees Bazmee had the script ready for No Entry 2. They were even supposed to start filming early next year i.e. 2023. But now it is being reported that Salman Khan and team have decided to shelve No Entry 2 altogether.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Salman Khan was very keen on the project. He loved the script written by Anees Bazmee, which is supposed to be a laugh riot. In fact, he felt it was one of the funniest scripts he read in the past decade or so, as per the source. But multiple legal hassles were an issue. The fact that Sahara One Motion Pictures is now a defunct firm did not help matters. The source told the entertainment site that Salman Khan had thought it would be easy to resolve the matter, but it was too complicated.

The other issue was that of skyrocketing costs. It seems the team wanted to pay off everyone associated with the old movie and acquire the rights. However, when they calculated the entire costs, it was way beyond the stipulated budget. The source said that people close to Salman Khan felt that people might raise issues once it goes on floors. They were chances of third-party creating complications as the whole thing is not very transparent in the legal sense. It would raise the cost and budget of the movie even more.

Finally, Salman Khan has decided to let go of No Entry 2. The superstar is now looking at scripts to start a new film from January or February 2023. Anees Bazmee is also busy with his superhero comedy.