Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan starrer No Entry is one of the most loved films. The comedy movie is still one of the favourites of many. The film worked well at the box office and was the highest-grossing film of the year. The film has a massive fan following and people have been waiting for the sequel of the film to happen. For, a long time, there have been reports about the sequel being planned and it has left the audience excited. Now, there are reports that the film is actually happening.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead No Entry 2

As per reports in Pinkvilla, No Entry 2 is in the making and Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are partnering on No Entry 2. The source close to the portal said that Anees Bazmee is the director of the movie and the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. However, there is no reports about the female actors in the film.

The actors have loved the script and have given a nod to the film. As per reports, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have met the actors many times in the last six months. They believe that the sequel will amp up the comic quotient over the 2005 film.

No Entry 2 filming to begin in December 2024

As per the source, the No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025. The official announcement about the film will be made soon.

Before No Entry 2, Varun Dhawan is working on Shashank Khaitan and David Dhawan's film while Arjun Kapoor will be completing his work for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff.