Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and naturally, everyone wants to work with him. There are a few projects of the Dabangg Khan that fans are excited about. Among all, was No Entry Mein Entry. The film was a sequel to Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan's comedy film No Entry which was a hit. Thus everyone was excited about the film, however, recent reports had it that Salman Khan has opted out of the film owing to differences with producer Boney Kapoor over the film's perpetual rights. Now, director Anees Bazmee has broken his silence on the same.

Entertainment News: Will give up on No Entry Mein Entry?

As reported by Times of India, said that all of the reports are coming as news to him and in fact, he is waiting for Salman Khan to give his verdict on the same. They are yet to discuss what to do with the film.The director was quoted saying, "If Salman Bhai is willing to do the film, we will make it. If he doesn't want to do it, we will not do it. I am waiting for his call. Whenever I meet him I'll ask him what to do about the film."

Now all eyes are on Salman Khan to clear the air around the film. Fans are waiting for his final say on No Entry Mein Entry.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Apart from this film, Salman Khan has two big projects in his kitty. He has the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 stars along with him and the film will hit the screens on April 23, 2023. Next he also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan coming up. The film has many stars like Shehnaaz Gill, , Venkatesh Daggubati, and others. Boxer Vijender Singh has also come on-board for this one.