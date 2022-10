After years of speculations, the film's writer and director had confirmed the sequel to his popular 2005 comedy film, , titled No Entry Mein Entry, with the original cast of , and . He had said that they might just roll in January 2023. But it seems like Salman has chosen to walk out of the film after his fallout with producer .

According to TOI, Salman wanted to handle the entire production of No Entry Mein Entry. This came as a surprise to Boney who already had his production set-up for several years now. The report also says that Salman also wanted to own the negative and the IPR of the franchise, along with the digital and satellite rights. The report stated that Salman's demands led to his fallout with Boney who has now decided to make the No Entry sequel without Salman Khan.

If this particular report turns out to be true, it will surely come as a huge disappointment for fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Salman in the No Entry sequel. It also remains to be seen if Salman and Boney Kapoor bury their differences and be on the same page to keep things rolling as planned before.

Earlier, when Bazmee was asked about going forward with No Entry Mein Entry, he had said that they don't want to just cash in on the popularity of the franchise by making something mediocre. He said that they bounced off several ideas, discussed them and eventually rejected as they want the sequel to live up to its previous part.

"Finally, in 2016, we came up with a one-line idea, which we all agreed upon. Developing a script around this one-line idea and then writing the dialogues took a lot of time. People say that one should leave their brains behind while watching such films, but to make such a film jahan log apna dimag apne ghar chhod kar theatre mein aye aur enjoy kare, we have to work our mind a lot," he had told TOI.

Apart from Salman, Anil and Fardeen, No Entry also featured , , and in prominent roles.