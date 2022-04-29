No Entry sequel confirmed; Here's when Salman Khan will start shooting with Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan

is back with audiences in one of the most favourite films of his and that sequel. yes, director himself confirmed that news and revealed when the superstar is going to start shooting for the film along with his co-stars in . In an interaction with the media, Anees said, " I have met Salman Bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru Karni hai film. He is very serious and we are going to start very soon." The filmmaker even confirmed Fardeen and Anil Kapoor will reunite with Salman in the film. Also Read - Oops! Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood actresses' most awkward, embarrassing moments caught on camera

He said, " Salman Bhai is there, there's Fardeen and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie." No Entry was one of the best comedy films by Salman Khan that was reeled in 2005 and the fans definitely can not wait for fir the sequel of it.

Talking about No Entry 2 on the 14th anniversary of the film, Anees had said, " No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry was released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven't called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction."

Currently, Salman is busy with his upcoming release Tiger 3 along with . After that, the actor will soon start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali along with in Mumbai. As per reports in Pinkvilla, " Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. Farhad has already begun work on the pre-production formalities, and is excited to start filming". The actor is also a co-producer of this film and has finalised Shehnaaz Gill opposite in the same film.