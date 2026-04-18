'No lunch breaks, 14 hours shift': Archana Puran Singh SLAMS kanjoosi culture on film sets

Archana Puran Singh isn't holding back when it comes to calling out the tough working conditions on film sets. Read further to know what she's saying about the hot issue that's been in the air for quite some time now.

While promoting her new Netflix project, Toaster, she talked about the long hours, barely any proper breaks, and the constant pressure workers face during shoots. Thirteen or fourteen hours straight, sometimes with hardly enough time to grab a meal,she thinks that’s just unfair.

Archana pinned the problem on what she calls a “kanjoosi” mindset, the stinginess you find on some sets. Production teams try to save money in little ways, but the crew ends up paying the price. She mentioned how light men and technicians stand in the heat for hours, hauling heavy gear, and even then, they’re often expected to keep working without a decent lunch break. Actors still have someone nearby to get them food or check in on them, but the crew? Nobody’s looking out for them that way.

She also brought up how some production houses are infamous for skimping on food. People joke about them on set, nicknaming the companies who barely give anyone enough to eat. For Archana, it’s not just about the food, it’s much bigger than that. It’s about the respect workers deserve.

She’s not alone. Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Banerjee, her co-stars in Toaster, spoke up too. Sanya said lunch breaks get ignored when everyone’s rushing to finish. Rajkummar thinks schedules can be tweaked so people get enough time to rest and eat. Abhishek pointed out that all these cut corners show a mindset where saving money matters more than the crew’s well-being.

Honestly, these complaints aren’t new. The conversation about insane work hours in the film industry has been going on for a while. Just last year, Deepika Padukone quit some projects because producers wouldn’t agree to an eight-hour workday. She’s spoken before about how grinding away for hours has become normal.

Now, more actors and workers want healthier schedules, proper meal breaks, and a bit of basic dignity for everyone behind the scenes.

Archana knows what she’s talking about. She’s been in the business for decades movies, TV, comedy shows, you name it. You’ve probably seen her in Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, or Bol Bachchan. And yes, she’s famous for judging The Kapil Sharma Show her big laugh and lively energy have made her a favorite there.

With all her experience, people take her words seriously. Her comments are a reminder that the industry needs to take better care of the folks who keep the cameras rolling.

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