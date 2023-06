With Adipurush, Ramayan has come back in the news with a vengeance. We know that is already planning his Ramayana with IT couple and as the reported lead pair. Reports suggested that he had approached to play the role of but the superstar opted out of it. Then, he went to KGF 2 superstar Yash who had a long discussion with him. Now, it is being said that Yash too is not very keen to play the role of Raavan onscreen. This is not the first Ramayana that the War 2 actor has rejected. It seems he was once considered for the role of Lord Ram as well. It was by none other than his then father-in-law, . They had titled the film as The Legend Of Rama. He wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the lead part in the movie. Also Read - Adipurush Controversy: After Manoj Muntashir, director Om Raut gets police protection?

who is the brother of Sussanne Khan was supposed to be Lord Lakshman. He had told India Glitz that his father was indeed planning to make The Legend Of Rama. But that he needed the perfect Lord Rama. He felt Hrithik Roshan was perfect for the role. He was quoted as saying, "Earlier, Hrithik had no dates. But now he's doing very selected films." He also said that throughout his life, he had been playing the part of Lakshman. We guess he was referring to his character in . Sanjay Khan was developing the script with Britain-based Indian writer Farrukh Dhondy. He is quite a well-known name in the London circuit.

It seems they wanted to make a modern version of The Ramayan. Now, that is what Om Raut had reportedly set out to do. It was claimed that Sanjay Khan and Farrukh Dhondy's movie was inspired by . We have seen the kind of backlash that Om Raut has got for making a Ramayan look different from what we saw in 's serial. The audience just did not accept it. They wanted to bring in as Dashrath while would be Raavan. But the movie was shelved due to some unknown reasons.

In 2021, it was said that Nitesh Tiwari asked Hrithik Roshan to play the role of Raavan. But he opted out as there was no progress whatsoever on the film. It seems he did not fear any kind of controversy. A source said he had other concrete film assignments to commit to. Moreover, he had changed his strategy to having two film releases in a year. The three films of his under making are Fighter, WAR 2 and the next installment of . might direct the new Krrish movie.