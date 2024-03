Salman Khan aka Tiger kicked off the successful YRF Spy Universe with the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, the production house has Pathaan 2, Pathaan Vs Tiger, a female spy film and WAR 2 lined up. They have built one of the most successful franchises in the industry. But it looks like fans of Tiger aka super spy Avinash Singh Rathore will not get to see him in some of the upcoming movies. This decision has reportedly been taken by the production house. Also Read - Salman Khan to be back on EID 2025, CONFIRMS film with AR Murugadoss

Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan take critical decision about Tiger

One of the highlights of Pathaan was the cameo of Salman Khan. Tiger made a superb entry when Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) was down and out with the Russians. He has featured in four Spy Universe films till date. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the YRF team feels fans have seen enough of Tiger and his next comeback should be "most crucial" and spectacular. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Having random cameos in feature films will dilute the power of Tiger as a standalone character. He has discussed the larger plans for Tiger with Salman Khan and even he is on the same page."

Salman Khan tired of cameos in spy films

The report also said that Salman Khan is tired of doing such guest appearances and only wishes to focus on meaty roles. Moreover, Aditya Chopra wants to build a timeline to the spy films so people can connect them together. He does not want plain gimmicky star appearances. "Watch out for the return of Tiger in the most unexpected manner going forward, said the source.

Salman Khan has The Bull with Vishnuvardhan, which is a movie about the Indian military coup in the Maldives in the 1980s. He is prepping very hard for the film. He is coming in Eid 2025 with a movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame.