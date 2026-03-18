'No spoilers please': Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's heartfelt request to fans ahead of movie's release; hints at post-credit TWIST

Aditya Dhar encourages fans to avoid spoilers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, urging them to enjoy the theatrical experience before its March 19, 2026 release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge by Aditya Dhar is scheduled to open in theatres on March 19, 2026, and paid previews are scheduled starting on March 18. Before the film's release, Dhar wrote a letter on X (Twitter) thanking everyone for their support of Dharandhar Part 1. He also asked supporters to refrain from posting spoilers on social media so that the public may enjoy the film in theatres.

What did Aditya Dhar request fans?

The note read, "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family. 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive."

He went on to write that the crew realised they needed to surprise the audience with Dhurandhar The Revenge because of the affection Dhurandhar received. He has stated that they have given their all to allow the audience to feel emotions and twists and turns in theatres.

Aditya says film should not be experienced on...

Dhar added, "That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes. With all my love and gratitude, Aditya Dhar (sic)."

Is there a twist in Dhurandar 2's post-credit scenes?

In his tweet, the director also hinted at a post-credit sequence. Dhar wrote, "Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling."

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