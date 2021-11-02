“No success story is devoid of challenges,” says Artist Rubeena Siddiqui

It has become common for people on social media platforms to express disbelief or troll celebrities when they talk about their challenges. Looking at the outside glamor, it is easy to ignore the hurdles that celebrities have been through. However, Artist Rubeena Siddiqui’s statement says otherwise. She says that no success story is devoid of challenges. She believes that all situations have their unique challenges, and it is unfair to compare. Talking about her success journey, she got emotional and said that her struggles have defined her journey. Reason has appeared in multiple video performances, branding assignments and has a successful YouTube video to her name.

Talking about the challenges that Rubeena faced on her journey, she said that she has no regrets and she wouldn’t have been so resilient if not for the struggles. Her primary struggle was the lack of support from friends and family regarding following her passion professionally. Also, the societal pressure to succumb to patriarchy and start a family hindered her dreams. Self-doubt, lack of inspiration, and the company of not-so-ambitious folks were some other challenges that Rubeena faced. Her village background made stardom an audacious dream for her. It was difficult for her to go for auditions to bag an acting role and thus she thought of trying her luck on social media.

1st January 2021, became a turning point in Rubeena’s life and career. It was on this day that she started her journey from Instagram and never looked back. Life after her big beginning hasn’t been a cakewalk either. She has experienced everything from trolls to negative comments, but she kept working hard and has over 4 lakh Instagram followers today. Rubeena says that her husband Faizal Siddiqui helped her persevere through the struggle. He was there for her when she knew nothing about social media and was not sure about the future. Now that Rubeena is a celebrity with over 460k Instagram followers and 1.4 million fans on MX-Takatak, she looks back at her tough days and smiles. According to her, people can just see the 10 months that were instrumental in her success but not the efforts behind her success.

Rubeena works hard on creating quality content in niches such as style, makeup, and beauty. Her innocent face and immense talent have continued to receive praise ever since she debuted on social media. All her pics and videos are also received with great love.

Rubeena also rose to fame with her YouTube music video of the song “Kamaal Kare tu” which was viewed more than a million times. Her passion for singing, dancing, and content creation reflects clearly in her work.

We wish Rubeena to have a smooth sail ahead. May she continue to overcome all the challenges that life throws her way.

https://instagram.com/rubyynna?utm_medium=copy_link