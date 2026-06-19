Nooru Saami box office collection day 1: Swasika-Vijay Antony starrer earns THIS amount

Nooru Saami box office collection day 1: Directed by Sasi, the emotional drama also has Vijay Antony playing a crucial role. The film also marks his reunion with the Pichaikkaran filmmaker after close to a decade.

Nooru Saami box office collection day 1: Swasika-Vijay Antony starrer earns THIS amount

Nooru Saami box office collection day 1: Those who have watched Nooru Saami would agree that it is very much Swasika's film. She essays the role of a single mother who raises two sons. Directed by Sasi, the emotional drama also has Vijay Antony playing a crucial role. The film also marks his reunion with the Pichaikkaran filmmaker after close to a decade. At its heart, Nooru Saami is an emotional tale. Reason? It explores the bond between a mother and her son. Such has been the film's impact that several celebrities have been lauding it. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara, who recently directed Parasakthi with Sivakarthikeyan, too couldn't hold back her emotions. "My tears are still flowing. This is a very important film. There was one particular scene where I simply couldn't hold back my tears," she was quoted as saying by Cinema Express.

Nooru Saami box office collection day 1 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 1, Nooru Saami is currently running across 523 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.08 Cr (around 2pm). This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.09 Cr and total India net to Rs 0.08 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

How have netizens reacted on X?

One post read, "Beautiful, moving and incredibly heartwarming adaptation of Siddharthan Karunanidhi’s ‘Right To Marry’. A film that humanises the life of a single mother, her life and aspirations in the most sensible way. A rare film where even the melodrama (which usually feels cringe in a similar setup) never feels off and works beautifully in delivering a wholesome experience. Easily, one of the best Tamil films of the year. A simple reminder that sometimes even the simplest of stories - when narrated with unparalleled sensitivity - can create magic."

Next post read, "This is not a film with an old-school approach; it carries a fresh and modern perspective. Every actor has performed exceptionally well, and each character feels perfectly cast. I've always admired Sasi Sir's dedication to filmmaking. Even the titles of his films are always meaningful and perfectly suited to the story. The entire cast has delivered outstanding performances, making the film even more impactful."

Another netizen posted, "Always a fan of Sasi sir's Films and #NooruSaami is one of his best & most heartwarming film. A beautiful story about a Single mother's struggles, desires and Love.Super Awesome performance by #Swasika. Loved vijay sir's role and the way he carried it was so effortlessly Charming. Congratulations to #Sasi Sir , whole cast n crew for delivering a Good cinema and Best wishes for a Big Theatrical Success. Pls do watch the film releasing today in Theatres".

A few other viral tweets read, "A powerful rural drama woven with raw emotions begins its theatrical journey from today"; "First half Average with mid drama with a good topic. Screenplay wise ok but lite ah mid impressive. No Vijay Antony in whole first half. Swasika and Ajay good acting".

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