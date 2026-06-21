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Nooru Saami Box Office collection day 2: Vijay Antony's film shows STRONG weekend growth, earnings soar by 62%

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Antony and Swasika's family drama witnessed an impressive 62.7% jump on Saturday, earning Rs 1.22 crore and taking its total India net collection to Rs 1.97 crore. Directed by Sasi, the film is showing encouraging weekend momentum after a modest opening day.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 21, 2026 7:47 AM IST
Nooru Saami Box Office collection day 2: Vijay Antony's film shows STRONG weekend growth, earnings soar by 62%

Nooru Saami box office collection

Nooru Saami box office collection day 2: Nooru Saami recorded a solid jump at the box office on its second day in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.22 crore net in India on Day 2. This shows 62.7 per cent growth over its Day 1 earnings of Rs 75 lakhs. The Saturday performance has helped the film strengthen its position after a modest start on Friday.

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Nooru Saami box office collection day 2

The latest numbers have pushed Nooru Saami's total India net collection to Rs 1.97 crore after two days. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.26 crore.

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Day 1 saw the film earn Rs 75 lakhs net, while Day 2 added another Rs 1.22 crore. The film was screened across 1,042 shows on Saturday.

About Nooru Saami

Directed by Sasi, Nooru Saami marks the filmmaker's reunion with Vijay Antony nearly a decade after Pichaikkaran. The film focuses on Selvi, played by Swasika, a mother who raises her two sons, Bhaskar and Vivek, on her own.

As the brothers grow older, they move in different directions in life. One of them works as an IELTS coach, while both continue to carry traces of a long-standing rivalry.

Nooru Saami occupancy rate

Nooru Saami recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 24.16 percent on Day 2. Morning shows registered 7.31 per cent occupancy. The numbers increased during the afternoon, reaching 15.46 per cent. Evening occupancy reached 22 per cent, while night shows recorded 22.85 per cent.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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