Nooru Saami X Review: Netizens laud Swasika and Vijay Antony for their acting prowess, call Sasi's film 'impactful'

Nooru Saami X Review: The film has been helmed by Sasi, Nooru Saami and features Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Balaji Shakthivel, and Kavya Anil in key roles. The film hit theatres on June 19.

Nooru Saami X Review: Netizens laud Swasika and Vijay Antony for their acting prowess, call the film 'impactful'

Nooru Saami X Review: As evident from the trailer, Nooru Saami is about Swasika. She plays a single mother of two boys and is totally dedicated towards raising them. For the unversed, the film has been helmed by Sasi, and also features Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film marks Vijay Antony's reunion with Pichaikkaran director Sasi. They reunite after a decade. The film delves deeper into the emotional bond between a mother and her son. Ahead of the release, Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami was watched by many celebrities, and they lauded director Sasi, the actor and female lead Swasika for their performances and bringing a compelling story to the viewers. The latest among them was noted filmmaker Sudha Kongara. Sudha had made Parasakthi with Sivakarthikeyan. Sudha couldn't contain her emotions and even cried on stage. "My tears are still flowing. This is a very important film. There was one particular scene where I simply couldn't hold back my tears," she was quoted as saying by Cinema Express.

What do X posts say?

One post read, "Beautiful, moving and incredibly heartwarming adaptation of Siddharthan Karunanidhi’s ‘Right To Marry’. A film that humanises the life of a single mother, her life and aspirations in the most sensible way. A rare film where even the melodrama (which usually feels cringe in a similar setup) never feels off and works beautifully in delivering a wholesome experience. Easily, one of the best Tamil films of the year. A simple reminder that sometimes even the simplest of stories - when narrated with unparalleled sensitivity - can create magic."

Next post read, "This is not a film with an old-school approach; it carries a fresh and modern perspective. Every actor has performed exceptionally well, and each character feels perfectly cast. I've always admired Sasi Sir's dedication to filmmaking. Even the titles of his films are always meaningful and perfectly suited to the story. The entire cast has delivered outstanding performances, making the film even more impactful."

Another netizen posted, "Always a fan of Sasi sir's Films and #NooruSaami is one of his best & most heartwarming film. A beautiful story about a Single mother's struggles, desires and Love.Super Awesome performance by #Swasika. Loved vijay sir's role and the way he carried it was so effortlessly Charming. Congratulations to #Sasi Sir , whole cast n crew for delivering a Good cinema and Best wishes for a Big Theatrical Success. Pls do watch the film releasing today in Theatres".

A few other viral tweets read, "A powerful rural drama woven with raw emotions begins its theatrical journey from today"; "First half Average with mid drama with a good topic. Screenplay wise ok but lite ah mid impressive. No Vijay Antony in whole first half. Swasika and Ajay good acting".

Another fan was quick to express his disappointment after watching the film. His post read, "One of Sasi's weakest films to date. The film has an interesting premise on paper, but the execution never manages to draw the audience in emotionally. The storytelling feels flat, the narrative lacks impact, and the core message fails to land convincingly."

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