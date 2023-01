Nora Fatehi is a huge sensation in India. She has a great fan following abroad as well. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is also quite popular and has a fan base already. While they never have been seen in public, their recent pictures have sparked off their dating rumours. Yes, you read that right. Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi are the newest celebs who have fallen prey to dating rumours. And Ananya Panday has also grabbed the attention of netizens. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh received biggest paycheck for Cirkus; Asha Parekh reacts to Pathaan controversy and more

Aryan Khan chills with Nora Fatehi?

Entertainment News is always full of dating rumours or gossip about who's dating who. And the latest one to make it to those rumours is Shah Rukh Khan and 's eldest son Aryan Khan and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi. Their pictures with the same fan have been going viral on Reddit. Check out the post here:

Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi spark dating rumours, netizens worry about Ananya

So, the picture has grabbed the attention of other Reddit users. Since Aryan Khan and Nora both have posed with the same girl, they are wondering if they both are dating. Some have brought up Ananya Panday who was also rumoured it be dating Aaryan Khan. Check out the comments here:

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan history

Ananya Panday is besties with Aaryan's sister . She had confessed to liking Aryan Khan on an episode of Koffee With Karan. Ever since the two videos went viral and it was seen that Aryan was ignoring/avoiding talking to Ananya. The videos of the same broke the internet and netizens began trolling.