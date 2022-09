Fans are loving the chemistry of and Sidharth Malhotra in Manike: Thank God. The two are looking terrific together. The song is a special number from the upcoming movie, Thank God. It is a reprise of the global hit Manike Maane Hit sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani. She is one of the singers of the new number along with Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi and Surya R. Fans are loving the jodi of Sidharth and Nora. The hashtag #SidNoraOnFire is trending and how. In the past, we have seen them together in the Zindagaani song from Marjaavan. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Are judges Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar biased? View Audience Poll



Well, in a time span of 13 hours, it has become the most watched music video in India and third most watched in the world on YouTube. It has overtaken BLACKPINK's Pink Venom. The first MV is Shut Down, the latest track from BLACKPINK while NCT 127's 2 Baddies MV is at the second place. K-Pop seems to rule when it comes to music videos. This is how fans reacted to the music video...

#Manike becomes the most watched video in YouTube in India in just 13 hours and 3rd in world. #ThankGod #SidNoraOnFire pic.twitter.com/bZNxurZg4P — Kabir Malik (@malhotra_sidian) September 16, 2022

Let's take a moment and appreciate her. She deserves more love and respect for her amazing works.#SidNoraOnFire pic.twitter.com/WGYJC2O0xK — Shruti  (@ImBawaal) September 16, 2022

I will definitely watch their performance and they look super dashing #SidNoraOnFire pic.twitter.com/YpbqD7IDLA — Pranjal Dahiya (@iPranjal_d) September 16, 2022

Awesome Romance Scene,

With the greatfull jodi

I love the jodi #SidNoraOnFire pic.twitter.com/sChqqRhRqe — Ashis praharaj (@ashispraharaj4) September 16, 2022

Given the presence of Yohani, even Sri Lanka is showering immense love on the song. The Asia Cup 2022 win and this song has given made the nation smile after the political unrest. Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra and in lead roles. is the director of the movie.