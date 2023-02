Nora Fatehi is an impeccable dancer and actor, she has always swooned everyone with her stunning fashion and looks. Moroccan beauty and dancer turned 31 as she celebrates her birthday today. In the past many celebrities have opened up about their failed relationship and their depression trauma. Nora Fatehi too had a bad phase in her career due to her personal life. Read on when she broke down recalling her devastating breakup. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding food menu: Check Exclusive details

Not much long back the actress who was a judge at a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa got emotional seeing a performance by a contestant. As that dance gave her a flashback of her breakup. This was not the first time she spoke of the emotional state she went through years back. Earlier, On the show By Invite Only, Nora confessed about the depression she went through.

Allegedly, was in a relationship with for a long time. Unfortunately, they parted ways which left the actress shattered and depressed. Later Angad married in a hush-hush intimate wedding. The actress has addressed her break-up rumours and revealed that she had slipped into depression after parting ways with her boyfriend Angad.

Recalling her acute state she said she had a breakup in life like every other girl but for her, it was a difficult and unexpected experience. She was broken after it and as a result, she lost herself for 2 months. However, the dance also mentions that the experience just transformed her. She also broke down during the auditions of 's film . She was auditioning among 200 to 300 people and slipped into a flashback but suddenly she realized her value and gained her confidence back.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a special song in and ’s Thank God. She also performed alongside Ayushman Khurrana in the popular song Jedha Nasha from an Action Hero. Nora Fatehi will be next seen alongside , , and Shehnaaz Gill in the film 100 Percent.