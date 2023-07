In a captivating turn of events, the multi-talented Nora Fatehi will be taking the Telugu industry by storm with her acting debut! She will be seen playing a crucial role in the Karuna Kumar’s directorial, tentatively titled VT 14 and will feature opposite Varun Tej. The film is said to be laid in period backdrop of the 1960s set in Vizag. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to share screen with Varun Tej in Telugu film VT 14, deets inside

Honing this responsibility, she says, “This is truly an exceptional moment for me. Excited to share screen with Varun Tej. Thank you to my Director Karuna Kumar, the Producers Vyra Entertainment for making me a part of this film. I seek your love and best wishes as I start this exhilarating journey.” Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna to Nora Fatehi, these actresses get thumbs down for their latest sartorial choices

We wait with bated breath to see how her pivotal role will build the narrative and add to the storyline. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan dancing to Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi at a club goes viral; netizens are amused to see them together