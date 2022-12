Bollywood actress has filed a defamation case against her contemporary actress alleging that the latter tried to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career for her own interests. The two actresses have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200 crore-money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi angrily walks out of Malaika Arora’s show; Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi party together and more

According to India Today, Nora Fatehi in her plea has mentioned, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons."

Apart from Jacqueline, Nora has also named several media houses for allegedly collectively hounding her, which she said in her plea is akin to a mob lynching, which happened at the the behest of Jacqueline Fernandez.

During the interrogation, Jacqueline had submitted a written plea before the PMLA court stating that she was being falsely implicated by the ED where actresses such as Nora Fatehi were being made witnesses in the case despite receiving gifts from the conman.

Nora had denied all the allegations and claimed that she has no direct contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She had met him only through his wife and actress Leena Maria Paul and also denied receiving gifts from the conman.

Both Nora and Jacqueline had recorded their statement as witness in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED, which termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses. It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.