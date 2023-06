has earned immense love and respect of the Indian masses in the past four to five years. In 2022, she also performed at FIFA World Cup proving that her motto to keep hustling had paid off royally. Nora Fatehi has become an absolute sensation after the success of Dilbar in 2018. In the course of time, she has appeared in big Bollywood films like , Stree, Bhuj, and more. Nora Fatehi has also impressed people with her fashion outings. From her collection of hand bags to style body-hugging outfits, Nora Fatehi knows how to slay. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Palak Tiwari flop royally on the fashion charts

NORA FATEHI ON PANIC CALLS FROM PRODUCERS

Bollywood films depend a lot of good music and dance numbers. Nora Fatehi is a crowd-puller in own right. The actress was asked by BBC Asian Network on whether she got panic calls from producers who wanted to save/salvage their films with a dance number. She said she gets quite a few dance numbers in a year but chooses only a few. Nora Fatehi said once she has made up her mind to do a song, she gives it her cent per cent.

Nora Fatehi admitted in the interview that she can be a b**ch at times. She says she is difficult as she wants the best. The actress was quoted as saying, "I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat." The actress said she is not sure if every film needs her. She says when she gets a panic call from a maker, she feels a sense of "empowerment and responsibility." Nora Fatehi further said she is a hard worker. The actress says she takes very detail from the costume to makeup really seriously.

Nora Fatehi told the media outlet, "And when I’m in front of the camera, I really deliver. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, you need me? I’m here, I’ll do two-three steps and leave. It should be good enough, at least I’m standing’. No."

NORA FATEHI FEARS BEING TYPECAST

Nora Fatehi said that if 10 songs are offered in a year, she picks up one or two. At times, she does not do a song at all. The actress said if she does too many songs then she is typecast. Nora Fatehi said that people will not see her in anything new or experimental after that. She said tunnel vision is a real problem. The lady who is of Moroccan origin was raised in Canada.

She started her career from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress was there in the latest season as a judge. Fans also loved her on Super Dancer when she came as replacement for Malaika Arora.