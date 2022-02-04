Nora Fatehi's Instagram account has been restored and everyone can now heave a sigh of relief. There was a hacking attempt due to which the account went missing and Nora is all fit and fine. Netizens were alarmed when out of the blue, Nora Fatehi's Instagram profile went missing. Everyone was worried about the actress and wondered what got of her Instagram handle. Finally, we have answers to that and it's none other than Nora, who split the beans on the ordeal. Also Read - Nora Fatehi exudes a lioness VIBE as she poses with LIONS [VIEW PICS]
"Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly!" Nora posted in her Instagram stories. Check out Nor's Instagram story below: Also Read - From Nora Fatehi to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 8 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today
However, netizens are busy trolling those lamenting over Nora's missing account. Netizens are sharing a lot of memes on Twitter over the same. Check them out here:
Meanwhile, recently, Nora's name had been embroiled in a controversy. Her name was linked to the case of Rs 200 crore fraud case charged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It was reported that Sukesh lavished luxurious gifts on Nora. The Satymeva Jayate 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India actress had recorded her statement with the ED when she was summoned during the investigation of the case.
Coming back to her Nora Fatehi's Instagram handle, the gorgeous beauty enjoys a fan following of a whopping 37 million-plus followers. Nora is currently enjoying her safari trip outside India. She recently shared a video wherein she was seen feeding a lion. Nora shared her experience in the caption saying, "This was scary..thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever.'
